NHL releases the schedule for the Blackhawks-Predators first round playoff series

CHICAGO – Fans had to wait a little longer than they may have liked on Sunday night, but finally the Blackhawks know when they’ll start their question for a seventh Stanley Cup championship.

The NHL released the schedule for the team’s first round series with the Nashville Predators just before Midnight Sunday.

Joel Quenneville’s team will open the series at home on Thursday night at 7 PM. Game 2 comes at the same time on Saturday night.

When the series shifts to Nashville, Game 3 will faceoff later at 8:30 PM at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, April 17th with Game 4 coming Thursday at a time that’s yet to be determined.

A potential 5th game would be on Saturday, April 22nd at the United Center with Game 6 back in Nashville on Monday, April 24th. If necessary, a winner-take-all seventh game would be on Wednesday, April 26th at the United Center.

Below is the entire schedule.