6 major changes fans can look for inside and around Wrigley Field

CHICAGO -- Fans can expect major changes this year inside and around Wrigley Field.

About four months ago, the stadium didn’t look like Wrigley Field at all. It was filled with construction equipment and the seats behind home plate were gone. Crews dug out the seats behind home plate to start building the American Airlines Club, which will be below the seats and ready in 2018.

Even last month, it still looked like a sandy construction zone. But the new seats were almost all in place. Now on Monday, that bright green grass is back and the field is ready for ball.

Here's what lies ahead in the future of Wrigleyville: