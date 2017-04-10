× Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo joins David Ross for a “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal

CHICAGO – When “Grandpa” decided to channel his inner “Magic Mike,” someone was a bit freaked out.

After all, it’s not everyday that Anthony Rizzo sees his former catcher taking part in a stripper routine on national television.

The Cubs first baseman tweeted this right after David Ross performed his latest skit on “Dancing With The Stars” on April 3rd. It was based on the movie “Magic Mike” which chronicled a group of male strippers and the recently retired player attempted to mimic them in his dance with partner Lindsay Arnold.

It left quite an impression on Rizzo – even if it wasn’t the best one.

Then on Sunday night came a new twist – this video posted by Ross on Twitter.

You asked for it @ARizzo44. But in all seriousness one of the most fun days of rehearsal yet. Love that you came out to support pic.twitter.com/1QJm8fUaxz — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 10, 2017

Rizzo joined Ross for one of his rehearsals which featured the same music and dance routines as the show performed last Monday night. The 32 second video features the first baseman dancing right alongside the former catcher with Arnold watching nearby.

The date and location of the video was not specified.

After the video was posted, Rizzo thanked Ross for letting him join in on the session.

Always got your back man just save me a cameo in your movie 👊 https://t.co/oabGFH3Zzf — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 10, 2017

Ross will hit the stage for a fourth time on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars.”