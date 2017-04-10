Cubs fans cheer on a dancing David Ross during rain delay at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — The Cubs’ triumphant return to the Friendly Confines after their World Series win was delayed for hours as rainstorms came and went. Then soon after the storms cleared, a familiar face returned to the Wrigley Field jumbotron: David Ross. Although instead of wearing cleats, he was wearing his dancing shoes.

Returning as a competitor on Dancing With the Stars, Ross danced a viennese waltz to the song Forever Young, which was his walkup song during his final year as a member of the Cubs. And for the fans in the stands, it was a special, if unexpected, moment to share.

The performance was similar to his past appearances on Dancing With the Stars: enthusiastic if not technically advanced. After it was done, the judges lauded Ross for his effort. Ross is a clear crowd favorite.

#TeamLadyAndTheGramp were so good they played it on the video wall at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field! @Cubs @D_Ross3 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/8oTuBLXEDQ — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) April 11, 2017

Before the performance, he took a look back (again) at the Cubs’ World Series win and what it meant for him personally.

“I loved celebrating with my teammates – but the thing I was thinking about was my family,” Ross said during the interview. He said it was hard to be there as a father and “my job now is to be a dad.”

Although @D_Ross3 can't be in Chicago for the big Cubs game because he'll be dancing, he'll chat about it tonight on @ESPN! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/leNsqgu8L0 — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) April 10, 2017

Ross has clearly been banking on the support of Cubs fans but was likely expecting a decreased turnout, since the contest took place during the home opener. Leave it to the Cubs to make the most out of a rain delay once again.

Hey @cubs fans I know u have kind of a big game tonight but don't forget about your grandpa! I need some love too!Vote #ladyandthegramps pic.twitter.com/OY9kitkZlo — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 10, 2017

.@Cubs if there is a rain delay tonight what do you think? https://t.co/yNvgJK8gR9 — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 10, 2017

Also, while he was clearly busy that night, Anthony Rizzo showed his support by crashing one of Ross’ rehearsals prior to the big show.

“Love that you came out to support,” Ross said in a tweet to his former teammate.

“Always got your back man just save me a cameo in your movie 👊” Rizzo tweeted in response.