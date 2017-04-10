Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber featured in new Gatorade commercial

CHICAGO – His legend started when he had a strong playoffs in 2015. It grew even bigger when he returned from a serious knee injury to help the Cubs in the World Series back in November.

As Opening Night at Wrigley Field approaches, Kyle Schwarber is as big of a star as anyone on the defending World Series championship team. Fittingly, the outfielder is finding himself more and more in the national spotlight.

On Monday, that includes a new commercial.

Gatorade relased this advertisement featuring Schwarber as he trains for the start of the 2017 Cubs season. Many of the scenes with the former Cubs’ first round draft pick were shot during Spring Training in Mesa with other clips from the 2016 championship season mixed in. iT Also includes a number of places where the Cubs’ trademark “W” flags are being flown around Chicago.

The video is part of the #WinFromWithin campaign from Gatorade.

Taking on the role as leadoff hitter, Schwarber has already shown his prowess at the plate. While his averaged dipped a bit over the weekend (.231), Schwarber already has a pair of homers and 4 RBIs with an on base percentage of .872