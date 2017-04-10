Cubs to introduce big changes, raise championship banner at home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGLEYVILLE, Ill. -- Cubs fans get to see their champions back home for the first time tonight.

The Cubs will be playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the home opener tonight at 7 p.m.

Jon Lester will be starting for the Cubs against Alex Wood of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The World Championship banner will be raised for the first time ever at Wrigley Field.

While the new season is a week old, fans will get their first look at some big changes that will be in place for the rest of the season at home.

The Park at Wrigley will be opening today, with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The ceremony is open to the public but only people with tickets can enter the plaza.

There are also new traffic restrictions in place for this season. Cars parked along the streets will be towed or ticketed starting at noon and trucks will not be allowed to travel the area two hours before and an hour after the game. There will also be a surge in prices at the meter.

The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m., the gates open at 5:05 p.m. and the banner ceremony will being at 6:15 p.m.