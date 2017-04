Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed, a woman seriously injured, in a double shooting on the South Side.

Chicago police answered a call of shots fired near 94th and S. Forest, just before 5am.

The 66-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were found on the ground outside.

He was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital; she is being treated for a leg wound.

Police aren’t releasing names yet; and no one has been arrested.