Neil Gorsuch to be sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

Judge Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice today.

Gorsuch was confirmed last week after the GOP used a controversial nuclear option to change the number of votes needed to approve a supreme court nominee from 60 to 51.

Justices take two oaths, one is required by the constitution and the other by federal law.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Gorsuch in a private ceremony in the justices’ conference room this morning.

Justice Anthony Kennedy will lead the second oath during a public ceremony at the White House.

Gorsuch will officially be a member of the court once he takes the two oaths.

Gorsuch will be filling the year long empty seat of the late Antonin Scalia, a seat the Obama administration tried to fill with nominee Merrick Garland, but the GOP blocked from happening.