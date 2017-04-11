Governor Rauner back in campaign mode for 2018 election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Rauner is not calling this the kickoff of his reelection campaign, but it`s clear that`s what this state tour is. The governor is making eleven stops today and tomorrow across Illinois.

This morning, he visited Lou Mitchell`s in the West Loop. There, the governor told us he's staying the course and will take his pro-business agenda to the people.

WGN's Tahman Bradley asked the governor about the compromise over this agenda that fell apart recently in Springfield.

TB: You’ve said that if Democrats don’t like your proposals, they should come up with their own and they have as part of the Grand Bargain, term limits they proposal but just term limits for the Senate leadership. And they propose a two-year property tax freeze but of course you want a permanent property tax freeze. I’m wondering where is the compromise on your part?

Rauner: By taking so many things off the table. I laid out a 44 point plan to turn our state around. I’ve done a lot of turnarounds in my life and I know what we’ve need to do to create more jobs which is the number one priority. Out of the 44 points, I’ve take 40 of them off the table and I’ll take – if they don’t want to do real term limits, I’ll take that off the table. What I’ve got to do is make sure whatever changes we make are real, they actually matter. Doing a term limit on a Senate leader that doesn’t change the culture in Springfield. Diong only a two-year freeze doesn’t change it we need real change and I don’t know why Democrats wouldn’t support giving the power to the people of Illinois and letting the people decide whether their property tax goes up or not. And that’s what the freeze means, giving the people the power to decide. I believe the right answer is that should always be the case, the people should control that.

Democrats quickly slammed the governor for hitting the stump. A spokesman for Speaker Madigan said he’s not sure how a two-day stop will help move budget talks. Gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar, a Chicago alderman, called the tour a “distraction.”

