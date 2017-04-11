Priest robbed at gunpoint while walking dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A priest from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church was robbed early this morning.

It happened in the 9100 block of S. Baltimore Ave.

The priest was walking his dog when another man asked him for a dollar. When he took out his wallet, the man showed him a gun and demanded his wallet.

The priest said that he's not mad, he just "feels sad about the kid who felt the need to do this," and he is not happy about guns in the neighborhood.

"I really think the opposite of love is not hate, the opposite of love is fear, and we cannot live in fear," said the priest.

No one is in custody, but the offender is described as a young man. Police are investigating.