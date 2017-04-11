Rashied Davis talks “Chef Bowl 2017” and football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Maybe this will become a yearly April tradition on Sports Feed.

As part of his Saturday Place charity, Rashied Davis will once again be holding the "Chef Bowl 2017" this month - holding the event at King's Bowl in Lincoln Park.

The event gets a number of local chefs and athletes together for a night of fundraising and fun thanks to the former Bears receiver.

Just like he did last year, Davis came on Sports Feed before the event to talk about what's happening at Kings on April 30th. He also took some time to talk some football on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Rashied's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above.

To learn more about Saturday Place or buy tickets to the event, click here.