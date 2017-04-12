Adam Hoge runs through a few Bears’ draft scenarios on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - So what will Ryan Pace do with his first selection in the draft?

Getting tired of hearing that question? Well no one has exhausted all the possibilities for the Bears with their No. 3 pick in a couple of weeks.

We haven't on Sports Feed over the past few weeks and continue to get some perspective on what Pace might do on Wednesday.

Adam Hoge of WGN Radio came on the show to discuss some options for the pick with Josh Frydman. That could include taking a tight end or perhaps trading down to acquire more.

