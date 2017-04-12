As public outrage and fallout continues, United Airlines CEO apologizes a second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The public expressing outrage over the viral United Airlines video has prompted the CEO to take to the airwaves to apologize a second time.

After the Chicago-based airline lost more than 225 million dollars at the close of trading yesterday, they went into damage control.

Video of the Kentucky doctor, David Dao, being dragged off a United plane at O'Hare is touches nerves.

The jet was headed to Louisville Sunday, but United needed to make room on the overbooked flight for employees flying standby.

Dao was offered $800 to give up his seat, but when he refused, three Chicago aviation officers pulled him out of his seat and dragged him down the aisle. The doctor hit his head on an arm rest on the way down.

The officer dragging Dao has been suspended while the city's department of aviation investigates.

Many are shaming the airline despite the company's CEO issuing a second statement to apologize for the incident. This comes after United called the doctor belligerent in an email to its employees.

In response to the video, members of the Asian and Muslim communities protested outside United's terminal last night.

Just moments ago, United CEO Oscar Munoz did his first television interview since the incident, saying in the future, law enforcement will not be used to pull paying passengers off planes and the policies for bumping passengers are now being critically reviewed at United.

He admits there was also a breakdown in training on the front lines that allowed this to happen.

Munoz says that he reached out to Dao to apologize but has been unable to reach him.

As of Tuesday, the doctor was still recovering at a Chicago hospital. His family has already hired several high-profile attorneys.

United vows to release its findings of its investigation at the end of the month. In the meantime, federal lawmakers are vowing to create legislation to address how airlines should handle bumping passengers.

Rev. Jesse Jackson will also lead a protest outside O'Hare's United terminal at 1 p.m. today.