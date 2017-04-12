Bulls clinch a spot in the NBA Playoffs with a win over the Nets

CHICAGO – In a sometimes dizzying roller coaster of a season, the final game of the season was surprisingly smooth sailing. So was clinching a spot in the postseason.

Funny how in a season where nothing came easily for the Bulls that their biggest win would be a piece of cake.

With a majority of the Nets’ starters benched, Fred Hoiberg’s team was hardly challenged in a blowout 112-73 win over Brooklyn at the United Center in their 82nd and final game of the regular season. No help would be needed by the Heat on this night, the Bulls punched their ticket to the postseason all by themselves by finishing an even 41-41 on the year.

That record earned them the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and they will face the top-seeded Celtics in the first round. Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday and will tipoff at 5:30 PM.

It ends a two-year playoff drought for the team that last made it in 2015 and the 35th appearance in the postseason for the franchise.