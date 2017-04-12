× Drew Peterson attacked in prison

Terre Haute, IN.– Drew Peterson was attacked in a federal prison.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a fellow inmate attacked Peterson with a food tray in the dining area.

He wasn’t seriously hurt, and he has now been separated from the general population.

Peterson was just transferred to the maximum security facility in Indiana last month.

He is in prison for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio and for an unsuccessful plot to have the Will County State’s Attorney killed.