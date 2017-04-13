11 Illinois hospitals get top ranks for safety and quality

CHICAGO, Ill. — A new study finds that 38 hospitals in Illinois get top marks for safety and quality.

The “Leapfrog Group” puts out an annual hospital safety guide that grades hospitals on how well they handle accidents, infections and patient injuries.

Eleven Illinois hospitals scored straight “A’s” for the last five years.

Here’s a list of the 8 within greater Chicago:

West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park

Advoc. Good Samaritan, Downers Grove

Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates

Elmhurst Hospital, Elmhurst

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield

Rush-Copley, Aurora

Rush University, Chicago

University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago

3 outside greater Chicago: