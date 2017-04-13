Bryan Crawford previews the NBA Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For better or worse, here they are.

For all of their issues, ups and downs and meddling drama, the Bulls are one of the eight teams in the Eastern Conference that will play postseason basketball.

The top-seeded Celtics await Fred Hoiberg's teams in the first round starting on Sunday, going in as a major underdog.

Can Bulls fans find a way to get excited about the upcoming playoffs? Do they have a shot to beat the Celtics?

Bryan Crawford of Hoop Magazine came on Sports Feed to preview the Bulls' first round series against Boston. He also looked at the NBA postseason as a whole with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Thursday.

