FeedonThis: Reflecting on the Cubs’ incredible week

CHICAGO – This was truly a unique event. No one can possibly dispute it.

Never before in the history of Wrigley Field have the Cubs held a World Series championship banner raising or ring ceremony. The park was still six years away from opening when the Cubs won their 1908 championship.

But that happened this week after the 2016 Cubs snapped the 108-years of futility. On Monday night the banner was raised and on Wednesday the rings were handed out.

As things start to return more to normal for the Cubs, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman decided to reflect on this historic week on Sports Feed.

Madison Payton had her moment on Sports Feed this week when Jarrett saluted his daughter on her first birthday.

You could say the kid had a pretty happy response.

The last two times the Blackhawks faced the Predators in the playoffs, it turned out pretty well.

Not only did they beat their division opponent in their first round but in 2010 and 2015 the Blackhawks went onto win the Stanley Cup.

Can they do it again? Josh and Jarrett discuss in the video above.