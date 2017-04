The Chicago City Council is expected to vote next Wednesday on an ordinance granting a city I.D. card to homeless people, convicted felons and immigrants in America illegally.

A council committee endorsed the proposal. The City Clerk’s office says it’s a way to ensure access to city services for people who may not otherwise qualify for a government-issued I.D. card.

But Alderman Anthony Beale says the city would be better served by lobbying the state to issue those cards.