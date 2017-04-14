Teen caught in crossfire in South Loop Burger King parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A teenage boy is recovering after a late afternoon shooting in the South Loop.

14-year-old Shawndreus Sharp, an 8th grader at National Teachers’ Academy is being treated tonight for a gunshot graze wound to the back.

The late-afternoon gunfire erupted outside a South Loop Burger King on South Michigan Ave.

Witnesses say occupants of two cars traded insults, then bullets.

Shawndreus and his mother were caught in the middle. His mother sped through the gunfire and when it was over, her son was slumped over in the back seat, bleeding from his injury.

The two cars were last seen fleeing the scene in the South Loop at a high rate of speed.

None of the intended targets is believed to have been hit.