U.S. drops “mother of all bombs” on ISIS target

Afghan officials said 36 militants were killed in a massive U.S. strike last night against ISIS in Afghanistan.

Officials are calling the weapon used the "mother of all bombs".

The blast destroyed three underground tunnels as well as weapons and ammunition. But Afghan defense officials say no civilians were hurt.

President Trump praised the military but did not acknowledge whether he signed off on the attack.

In Washington, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling for debate on U.S. military action.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani approved of the strike.

But former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on twitter that it was the "most brutal misuse" of Afghanistan as "a testing ground for new and dangerous weapons".