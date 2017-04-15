50th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair

Posted 7:06 PM, April 15, 2017, by

Minority Business Owners, don't miss the opportunity to grow your business and create valuable relationships at the 50th Annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair. More than 200 businesses from various sectors will be in attendance. Sheila Morgan, President of the Minority Supplier Development Council, stopped by to tell why this event is a must for minority business owner looking to get to the next level.