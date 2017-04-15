7-day forecast: Gorgeous weekend, cooler and stormy week
-
7-day forecast: Record highs possible ahead of cooler weekend
-
7-day forecast: Very cold weekend, but a warmup is coming
-
7-day forecast: Rainy start to the week followed by falling temps.
-
7-day forecast: Mid-week dip ahead of a warm weekend
-
Mostly sunny and mild week: Skilling 7 Day Forecast
-
-
7-day forecast: Cooler temperatures with some rain, flurries possible
-
7-day forecast: Rain turns to flurries as temperatures drop
-
7-day forecast: Cold and windy, warmer by Tuesday
-
7-day forecast: Windy, chilly days ahead of mild weekend
-
7-day forecast: More record highs possible before weekend cooldown
-
-
7-day forecast: Record highs possible before weekend crash
-
7-day forecast: Some rain, snow possible ahead of warm weekend
-
7-day forecast: Snow headed for Chicago area, warmup next weekend