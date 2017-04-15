Saturday will see the second warmest temperatures so far this year. Mike Hamernik has the full weekend forecast, including what time you can expect rain.
Warm, windy weekend with overnight storms expected
-
Isaac Bennett wraps up Cubs Convention weekend on Sports Feed
-
Chicagoans enjoy unseasonably warm February temperatures
-
4 killed, 10 injured in weekend shootings across Chicago
-
Beautiful weekend followed by a mild week
-
Cold air dominates the weekend
-
-
A Cold St Pat’s Weekend
-
7-day forecast: Snow headed for Chicago area, warmup next weekend
-
Warm up headed into weekend
-
Seasonable weekend with showers
-
Wet weekend in store
-
-
Rain and clouds move in for the weekend
-
Cold and rainy until the weekend
-
Sun returns for part of the weekend