Man shot to death on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death on the CTA’s Garfield Red Line platform overnight, when he got into an argument with another man.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The 33-year-old victim died at Stroger Hospital. Police haven’t released his name.

The shooter ran away. Investigators hope to identify him through CTA surveillance cameras.

Red Line service to the Garfield platform was suspended for several hours as crime scene technicians gathered evidence. Service was restored for the morning rush hour.

More than 40 people were shot in Chicago over the Easter weekend. The Red Line shooting death is the second shooting fatality of the weekend. The other death was a man who was shot Sunday morning in Douglas Park.

