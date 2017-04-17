Trial begins for man charged with killing a Chicago police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A trial began this morning for a man charged with killing a member of the Chicago Police SWAT Team as a teenager more than seven years ago.

Officer David Blake, a 15-year veteran of the force was found shot to death in his SUV in the Wrightwood neighborhood in November, 2010.

Bernard Williams, 18 at the time, had briefly lived with Blake before the murder. While living in Blake’s home, he learned the officer had an extensive gun collection.

Prosecutors say Williams wanted to steal the weapons. So he lured the off-duty Blake to an isolated dead-end street and shot him.

Williams went to Blake’s home to steal the guns, but police were already there and arrested Williams.