Blagojevich lawyers argue for reduced sentence

Lawyers for former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich were back in federal court Tuesday, trying to get his 14-year sentence reduced.

Blagojevich's attorneys told the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Judge James Zagel failed to take into account Blagojevich's good prison record when he re-sentenced him after five of his corruption conviction counts were dropped.

Lawyers also argued Blagojevich did not commit extortion, a crime for which he was convicted.

Prosecutors say that the inmates letters and recommendations were not extraordinary enough to warrant a change in the 14-year sentence.

It could take between three months to two years before the court issues a ruling.