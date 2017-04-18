Mayor steps out with police recruits to promote violence reduction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the heels of a violent Easter weekend, and more street violence Monday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel began his morning by running a few miles with Chicago's newest class of police recruits.

He did it to showcase Chicago's effort to reduce gun violence by putting more patrol officers on the city's streets. Emanuel expects to add about 1,000 new officers to the rolls within the next couple of years. He believe a more visible police presence will put a damper on violent crime.

The mayor said the police department has already taken a new step by cracking down on guns and drugs on the city's many party buses.

Over the weekend, 2 people were shot to death, and more than 40 others injured. The grim numbers continued Monday, with two more gun deaths and nine gun injures; but the city says overall shootings are down slightly from the same point last year.

Emanuel, is also pushing for tougher enforcement of gun laws.