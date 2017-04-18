Three beaches reopen after chemical spill in Northwest Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Ind. — The National Park Service has reopened three beaches at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore after tests showed no significant traces of a potentially carcinogenic chemical from a U.S. Steel Corp. wastewater spill. The park service says water and beach sand samples taken last week came back below laboratory reporting limits for hexavalent chromium, so it reopened the beaches Monday afternoon.

A US steel plant spilled the cancer-causing chemical into Burns Waterway one week ago.

The beaches that have reopened are West Beach, Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, and Cowles Bog.

The Ogden Dunes beach remains closed as does the Indiana American Water's drinking water intake there.

Officials say they are working to reopen both soon.