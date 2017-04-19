Chicago’s school year hangs in balance as judge set to hear state funding lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Cook County court hearing today may determine whether Chicago's school year will end early.

Chicago Public School are out of money and CPS CEO Forrest Claypool says that unless state funding comes through quickly, the school year, which is slated to end on June 20th, will end on June 1st.

The budget deficit is 130 million dollars.

Claypool and those with CPS hope the judge will hear the case quickly. The case also suggests that the allocation of state funds are discriminating against CPS and low-income minority students.

The judge will hear a motion from the state to dismiss the case.

If the case is hear heard, it is not known when or if the judge will issue a ruling, which will add more uncertainty to the school year.

