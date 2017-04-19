EPA chief tours toxic East Chicago site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is in the Chicago area Wednesday to look at a public housing complex with dangerous toxins in its soil.

Scott Pruitt is touring a housing complex in East Chicago, Indiana where 1,000 people have been ordered to evacuate because of lead and arsenic in the ground.

Residents and environmentalists are calling for more support and testing.

They are worried Pruitt won't do enough to eradicate the problem because he and President Trump want to roll back environmental regulations.

Members of the Chicago EPA office also want to meet with Pruitt over his proposal to close the office and move it to Kansas.