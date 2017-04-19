Police release new details in murder of Schaumburg woman

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Schaumburg police have released new details about the murder of a woman over the weekend.

Tiffany Thrasher was found strangled in her apartment on Easter Sunday.

Police say her attacker got into her ground floor apartment through an unlocked window.

They now say she may have been sexually assaulted before she died.

Neighbors say they’re terrified it could happen again.

Thrasher’s family says she was very active in her church.

They’ve started a gofundme page to help pay for her funeral expenses.

They’re asking anyone with information to notify police.