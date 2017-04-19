Woman shot and killed in Roseland neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

22-year-old Brittany Laflore, known as Bonnie, was shot and killed late Tuesday night on the 10700 block of South Indiana in the city's South Side.

Laflore was on her way home from a friend's house when she was shot in her ankle and abdomen in the Roseland neighborhood, where she lived with her mother.

Upon leaving Christ hospital, Laflore's mother, was devastated and wanted everyone to know that her daughter could not have been the intended target.

"It's always the innocent people," she said.

Laflore's mother was shot 7 times in 2010 while in her car.