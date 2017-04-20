A week from the NFL Draft, Jeff Feyerer joins Sports Feed on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A week from now, all of the questions will be answered.

On Thursday, April 27th Roger Goodell will step up to the podium and announce the first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. That belongs to the Browns and their selection along with the next few following will trigger what happens over the next 32 picks.

That includes the Bears, who at the moment hold the No. 3 pick of the draft. Ryan Pace is in need of another impact player as he continued to rebuild a team that won just three games in 2016.

Jeff Feyerer of Inside the Pylon came on Sports Feed Thursday to discuss the possibilities for the Bears in a week. He also discussed the team's 2017 schedule which was released on Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Jeff's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.