Chance the Rapper makes Time’s ‘100 most influential people’ list

TIME Magazine’s annual “100 most influential people in the world” list is out and Chance the Rapper is among those listed.

The list is broken up into five subcategories; Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans and Icons.

Chance is listed under “Pioneers.”

Chance, a local rapper, has made headlines not only for his music but for his philanthropy. Amidst the Chicago Public School funding crisis, Chance donated a million dollars to CPS and continues to raise thousands of dollars more to go towards public schools in the city.

He won three Grammy’s this year in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. All of this only possible due to the Grammy’s changing the rules so he could be considered.

Chance is an independent artist, unsigned by any record label. He doesn’t sell his music, he streams it for his fans for free, and he often incorporate his faith in his work.

“Chance upends expectations about what artists, ­especially hip-hop artists, can do,” wrote Grammy-winning record artist and fellow Chicagoan, Common, in TIME Magazine.

Chance is not the only Chicagoan on the list.

Cub’s President, Theo Epstein also made the list under the “Leaders” category.

Actor John Cusack wrote about Epstein in TIME. He mentioned a thoughtful anecdote about Epstein in the moment the Cub’s won the World Series.