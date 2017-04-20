Chuck Swirsky discusses the Bulls’ fast start to the playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's watched every one of the 82 regular season games which this group has taken the floor in 2016 and 2017.

They were games filled with plenty of ups and downs, with drama from Game 1 through Game 82 with a new Bulls' team.

Perhaps the last two games have been a reward for radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky and loyal Bulls fans who've seen the squad play their best basketball in the postseason. Because of that, the eighth-seeded squad comes home with a two-game lead over the top-seeded Celtics.

Before Game 3 at what figures to be a fired-up United Center, Swirsky took some time talk about the Bulls with Josh Frydman for Sports Feed.

Watch his segment in the video above.