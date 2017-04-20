FeedonThis: 140 or less talks Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Speaking quickly is the key to succeed at Social Media in 2017. On Sports Feed, we've got just the thing to help out.

"140 or Less" made it's return to the show on Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman giving their opinions on a trio of topics in Chicago sports in the form of a tweet.

The Bears' schedule, the Blackhawks' dynasty and the Bulls' outlook on the future after a strong start to their playoff run were discussed rather quickly on the show Thursday.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show which you can watch in the video above.

We're saying the Blackhawks still have a chance - but certainly the odds are a bit against them.

Down 3-0 to the Predators, Joel Quenneville's team will have to make history or be it on Thursday night.

Josh and Jarrett discuss more in the video above.