Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. -- All Metra BNSF inbound and outbound trains are halted east of Western Springs Thursday morning.

Train #1208, scheduled to arrive Chicago at 6:38 a.m., struck a pedestrian.

All trains halted inbound and outbound Metra BNSF after train struck a pedestrian pic.twitter.com/mTHLSk1CT2 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 20, 2017

Gilberts Rd closed at the Metra Tracks due to a pedestrian being struck on BNSF line pic.twitter.com/d2Sw1Sbguz — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 20, 2017

Extensive delays are anticipated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.