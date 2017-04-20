Predators sweep the Blackhawks after a 4-1 win in Game 4

NASHVILLE – Anything can happen in the wide open Stanley Cup Playoffs. But even the biggest fans of hockey may not have seen this coming.

Not to a team that finished with the top record in the Western Conference and had plenty of rest before their first round series. Not to an opponent they beat four-out-of-five times in the regular season.

But indeed, it happened. The Blackhawks were not only upset in their first round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they failed to get a win.

The Predators beat the Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday to complete the four-game sweep at Bridgestone Arena.