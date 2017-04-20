The new tool local lawmakers want police to have to put a stop to texting and driving

CHICAGO — Two Chicago Alderman want to let police use technology to catch drivers texting, like the way they catch people drinking and driving.

Alderman Ed Burke and Anthony Beale introduced a resolution for the police department to consider using a “Textalyzer.”

It’s a device, like a breathalyzer, but this connects to your phone.

An office would use it to see if a driver was swiping or typing moments before an accident.

The device is not supposed to collect any information from the phone. But civil liberties groups say police should need a warrant.

Right now the Textalyzer is just a prototype.

New York is considering similar legislation.