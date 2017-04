CHICAGO – Just when it looked like things were about to turn around for the Bulls’ veteran point guard, Rajon Rondo has suffered a setback.

On Friday the Bulls announced that he fractured right thumb in Game 2 and will be out indefinitely.

Rondo will not have to undergo surgery for the injury but will miss tonight’s Game 3 against the Celtics in their first round NBA Playoffs series.

Check back with WGNTV.COM for more updates.