CHICAGO -- A local police chase ended with a car crash into an apartment building.

The crash happened early this morning in the Edgewater neighborhood on the 5600 block of North Ashland.

Police say the driver was being pulled over for running a red light when he took off.

The driver hit several parked cars and then hit the building.

The crash left a large hole in a garden apartment.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Charges are currently pending.