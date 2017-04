Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department is launching a new website for people who want to report crime, anonymously.

CPDTips.com promises to be more user-friendly than its predecessor, "Text 2 Tip."

It works on mobile devices as well as desktops and it doesn't require any special apps.

And since no phone number is associated with the tipster, the tip is truly anonymous.

Calling 911 is still recommended for crimes in progress.

WGN's Nancy Loo will have more later. Check back for updates.