OK students develop speech device for ALS patients

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A man who had been silenced by the disease, ALS has been given a voice again with the help of some students in Oklahoma

Carl Phelps was a college basketball player, a referee and a superintendent, but he lost his voice two years ago, after he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

There are tools on the market that could speak for him, but at $20,000 they were too expensive.

Then he found a group of business and engineering students at Oklahoma Christian University, who were making one for a fraction of the cost.

Phelps convinced them to let him use it. Now, he can tell his wife once again that he loves her.

He’s beta testing the device and recommending anything that could be tweaked. The students hope to bring it to market later this year.