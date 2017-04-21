Portillo’s dubbed Illinois’ favorite regional chain

CHICAGO — Portillo’s is dubbed the preferred regional food chain in Illinois.

Wisely, a restaurant technology agency, surveyed through Facebook audience data for more than 300 regional restaurant chains all over the country. They analyzed their “Likes” by state and created a map showcasing which chains each state enjoyed the most.

Their survey did not take into consideration national chains like McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s.

Culver’s restaurants were favored by people surveyed in 13 different states, most were in the Midwest.