Ax throwing comes to Portage Park

If you’re sick of golf or bowling, there’s a new game

Axe throwing has come to Chicago’s North Side at Thunderbolt.

Owner Scott Hollander got the idea after a trip to Canada.

Thunderbolt just opened in Portage Park this week and if throwing axes seems like a potentially dangerous idea, you can be assured they take safety very seriously.

Thunderbolt is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 5-10pm, Saturday and Sunday 12pm-10pm. They can host groups up to 50 people or more which makes it the largest venue of its kind in Chicago.

More information at Thunderbolt’d website