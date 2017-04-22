Wheaton College student killed in track meet accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. -- A college student was killed in a tragic accident at a track meet in the western suburbs.

Ethan Roser, 19, was killed while volunteering at a Wheaton College track and field meet Saturday afternoon.

He was accidentally hit by a hammer during the hammer throw event. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.

"We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope," said Wheaton College President Philip Ryken in a statement. "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends, and our campus community."

Roser was a freshman transfer student from Cincinnati.

He was also a member of the school's soccer team.

On Saturday night, students held a candlelight vigil in the park to remember him.