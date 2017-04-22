Thousands rally in Grant Park at March for Science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Thousands of people took to the streets of Chicago Saturday morning to March for Science.

Organizers called it the largest global event in the name of science in all of human history.

Chicago police tweeted around noon advising marchers that if they were not in the area to not attend due to the large crowds.

https://twitter.com/Chicago_Police/status/855827026607034370

The goal was to defend science and push back against threats to defund important research and policy.

The event was intentionally scheduled to coincide with Earth Day.

Future scientists and their families had a chance to do hands on experiments at the field museum after the march.

While march organizers say they event was not supposed to be partisan, it was undeniably political. Many signs focused on President Trump and his administration’s proposed budget cuts to the national institute of health.

The marchers say they will keep marching until science is prioritized, funded, and embraced by both political parties.

The march is just one of 500 around the world on Saturday to encourage support for science and the study of climate change and promote the understanding of science and defend it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

The March for Science was dreamed up at the Women's March on Washington, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in January. Saturday is also Earth Day.

The march puts scientists, who generally shy away from advocacy and whose work depends on objective experimentation, into a more public position.

Scientists involved in the march said they are anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccines.

In Germany, scientists were expected to rally in more than a dozen cities including Berlin, Bonn, Dresden and Hamburg.