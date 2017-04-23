From The Tower: What changes can the Blackhawks make after a sweep?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With a bit of anger in his voice, Stan Bowman walked in front of the media and vowed change after a bad week of playoff hockey.

It was a different look for the Blackhawks General Manager, who was as visibly upset Saturday as he was at any time in his tenure with the team. When you are the best team in the Western Conference and lose in four games, can you blame him?

Now the question is how the Blackhawks will change following the embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Predators. Jarrett Payton talked with Josh Frydman about that "From the Tower" on Sunday's Sports Feed and you can watch that in the video above.

After a few months of speculation, finally, the selections are almost here.

The NFL Draft is this Thursday in Philadelphia and the Bears have the No. 3 pick in the first round.

So many are guessing what they will do with this pick since it figures to have a major impact on the franchise.

As they will for a lot of the week, Jarrett and Josh discussed that on Sunday's show in the video above.