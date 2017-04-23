Man robs Dolton store, leaves behind pipe bomb

DOLTON, Ill. -- Police are still searching for a suspect who robbed a suburban store and left behind a pipe bomb.
Investigators in Dolton say the man's face was covered with a surgical mask when he walked into the Food 4 Less, 1000 E Sibley Blvd., Saturday morning.
He was carrying what looked like a bomb.
He demanded money from the cashier and left, leaving behind the package. The bomb squad was called in.
They say the device was a pipe bomb, but didn't have the materials needed to explode.
No description of the suspect has been released.